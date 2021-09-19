CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,778,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,567,000 after acquiring an additional 113,466 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 53,947 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,340,000 after buying an additional 42,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WOR opened at $53.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.69 and a 12 month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,497 shares of company stock worth $1,239,822 over the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

