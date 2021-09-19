abrdn plc Sells 791,941 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 791,941 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $22,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $277.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.43. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

