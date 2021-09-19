Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 632,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $49,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Sysco by 5.7% during the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

