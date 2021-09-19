Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Reaches $0.18 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 19th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.79 million and approximately $46,242.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,412.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.61 or 0.07077446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.68 or 0.00374755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $615.46 or 0.01298097 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00118192 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.89 or 0.00558690 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00497103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00345105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,894,885 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QRLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.