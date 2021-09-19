CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $115.29 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $50.49 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $16,324,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

