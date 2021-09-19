CWM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

CWM Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,845 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

