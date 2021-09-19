Greenleaf Trust Takes $794,000 Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 83,891,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $660,226,000 after buying an additional 865,397 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 213.3% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,769,298 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,832,000 after buying an additional 746,472 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth about $25,184,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,702,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,285,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.70 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

VIV opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

