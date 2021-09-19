Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,875,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 130,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,451,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF opened at $116.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.40. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $122.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.