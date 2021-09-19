Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Decreases By 29.1%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.16. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

