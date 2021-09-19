Greenleaf Trust Sells 790 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 797,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 69,650 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,825,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,195,000 after acquiring an additional 60,931 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 377.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 321,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 253,970 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 321.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 253,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,443 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

