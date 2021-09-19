BTIG Research Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGIH opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.20. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

