AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 470 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,766,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,297,000 after acquiring an additional 221,776 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after buying an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 613,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,870,000 after buying an additional 103,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,517,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.45 and its 200-day moving average is $140.72. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.21 and a 1-year high of $176.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

