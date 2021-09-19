Employees Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Centene were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

