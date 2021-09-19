CWM Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 27.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 446,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,071,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.64. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $2.75. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

