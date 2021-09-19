CWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after purchasing an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,470,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,673,000 after buying an additional 65,987 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 837,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,701,000 after buying an additional 133,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $17.93 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

