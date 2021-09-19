CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Brookline Bancorp worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,800,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 25.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,630,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 86,474 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,154,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

BRKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.31. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. Research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

