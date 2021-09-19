CWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,625 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

NYSE:RMD opened at $285.95 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.81.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

