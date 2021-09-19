Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 5,872 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 104.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $2,794,585.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,011,804.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $93.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.44. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

