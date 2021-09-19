Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st.

Keyera stock opened at C$33.10 on Friday. Keyera has a twelve month low of C$18.04 and a twelve month high of C$35.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.9620639 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keyera news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 669,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,082,000.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Keyera to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.72.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

