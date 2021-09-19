World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,130 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WestRock were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 355.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 89,356 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 4.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock in the second quarter worth about $360,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

WRK stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.16. WestRock has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.