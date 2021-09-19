National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,574 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 62.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after buying an additional 104,745 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

NYSE GPC opened at $122.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.91. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $88.99 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

