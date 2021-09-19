Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,725 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 47,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $268.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.08. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price target on Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

