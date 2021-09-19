World Asset Management Inc Sells 159 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $177.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.60. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $95.44 and a one year high of $182.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

