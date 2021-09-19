Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,080 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BBY opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.59. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

