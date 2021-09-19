WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 27,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $90.75 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

