Primecap Management Co. CA Has $1.20 Million Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,779 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,710,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter worth $362,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,257,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVO opened at $19.99 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.40.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mission Produce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

