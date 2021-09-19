Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of FMC by 86.5% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,025,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,999,000 after purchasing an additional 475,755 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FMC by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 5.8% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.20. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

