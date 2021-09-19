Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $535,000 Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,359,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 425,316 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,406,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,913 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $32.93.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.