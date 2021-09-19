Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 38 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $974,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,325.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of 231.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,219.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,287.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

