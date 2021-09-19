Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 68,146 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,146 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,174,870 shares of company stock worth $20,089,255. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.10 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

