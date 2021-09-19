Analysts Set Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Price Target at $41.50

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68. Voyager Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.20.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

