Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $652,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $16,061,519.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,832,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock valued at $168,913,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

