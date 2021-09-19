ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ING. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 2.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 703,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ING Groep by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 814,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 231,964 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ING Groep by 41.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,207,000 after acquiring an additional 146,787 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 14.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

