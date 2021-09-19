Primecap Management Co. CA Has $11.78 Million Position in ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,351,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 8.53% of ServiceSource International worth $11,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,186,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 170,951 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceSource International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 386,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 412,277 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,957,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 112,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 44,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 44,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $58,941.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 100,288 shares of company stock valued at $138,358. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SREV stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.42.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million for the quarter.

ServiceSource International Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

