abrdn plc Sells 117,134 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,134 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial worth $18,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,497,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after purchasing an additional 58,714 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,918,000. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 66,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.83 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.