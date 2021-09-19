Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

HRC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

