Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Short Interest Up 41.0% in August

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
