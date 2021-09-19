Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Short Interest Up 41.0% in August

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,400 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,674,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,640,000 after buying an additional 335,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,695,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 413,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 77,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 73.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 448,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 190,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Westpac Banking by 21.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 393,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 68,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

