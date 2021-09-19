Short Interest in RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Expands By 41.9%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

RWEOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 20th. AlphaValue raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $37.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.74. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

