Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,509 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $358,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $218,000. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth $565,000. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCEP opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.07. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.12.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

