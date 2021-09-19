iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $128.70 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $130.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

