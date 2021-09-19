Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Increases By 41.5%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $12.88 on Friday. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.
Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Panasonic
Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.
Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.