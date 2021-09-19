Short Interest in Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Increases By 41.5%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the August 15th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,146,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $12.88 on Friday. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Panasonic will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.