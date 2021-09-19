AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $52.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

