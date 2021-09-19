Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.10% of TechTarget worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc raised its position in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 219,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 214,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TechTarget by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $176,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

