AGF Investments Inc. Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 10,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.98 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

