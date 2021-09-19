AGF Investments Inc. Buys 1,782 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.9% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 51,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Shares of IFF opened at $135.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $144.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 110.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.