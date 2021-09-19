Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $772,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 117.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $108.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.48. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $107.91 and a 12 month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

