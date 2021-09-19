Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of KVH Industries worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVHI opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $177.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.72. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $66,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $108,004. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

