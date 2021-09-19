Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 95.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 132.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 68,582 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 72.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 41,015 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -217.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.18. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $28.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

