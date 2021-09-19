AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $159.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $66.46 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,092 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

