AGF Investments Inc. Buys 88 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $876.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $904.17 and a 200-day moving average of $849.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $133.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $531.39 and a 52-week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

